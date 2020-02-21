Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (February, 19) 2020 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $6,719,086; $130.45.

2. Elton John; $3,405,225; $142.09.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,337,515; $174.40.

4. Little Mix; $1,708,699; $57.97.

5. Cher; $1,592,216; $128.69.

6. Tool; $1,412,768; $107.69.

7. Jonas Brothers; $1,350,047; $94.96.

8. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,029; $70.55.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,275,070; $104.36.

10. André Rieu; $1,243,864; $87.24.

11. Marc Anthony; $1,126,514; $106.12.

12. Bad Bunny; $1,094,367; $95.04.

13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,009,451; $65.00.

14. The Black Keys; $971,193; $104.43.

15. Scorpions; $783,253; $94.40.

16. Jerry Seinfeld; $736,561; $123.13.

17. The World of Hans Zimmer; $578,594; $66.52.

18. Bryan Adams; $530,609; $68.37.

19. Luke Combs; $474,733; $38.64.

20. The Kelly Family; $473,384; $58.50.1.

