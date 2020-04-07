The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store for week ending April 5th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2. Sonic The Hedgehog

3. Bad Boys for Life

4. 1917

5. Jumanji: The Next Level

6. Onward

7. Knives Out

8. Contagion

9. Uncut Gems

10. The Call of the Wild

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. Vivarium

4. I Still Believe

5. The Fittest

6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

7. Call Me By Your Name

8. Resistance

9. Pan’s Labyrinth

10. Human Capital