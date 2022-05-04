The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The War on the West by Douglas Murray, narrated by Douglas Murray (HarperAudio)

4. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Off with My Head by Stassi Schroeder, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

10. Unmasked by Paul Holes, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Impact Winter by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)

6. Young Rich Widows by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan and Vanessa Lillie, performed by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser and Ariel Blake (Audible Originals)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)

9. City World by B.V. Larson, narrated by Mark Boyett (Podium Audio)

10. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson (HarperAudio)