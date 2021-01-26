'The Maltese Falcon' returns to theaters at ripe age of 80

Danny Huston’s first dog was an Airedale Terrier named Sam after Humphrey Bogart’s “Maltese Falcon” character, Sam Spade. His father John Huston’s debut may have been over 20 years old by the time Danny was born, but the film that helped define the noir genre and launch both his and Bogart’s careers still factored heavily in his life from an early age.
Growing up in Ireland, one of his favorite memories was when his father would bring out the projector and they’d gather around to watch his films. “The Maltese Falcon” was always a highlight.