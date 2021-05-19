Sweden's Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 12:55 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York on Aug. 30, 2013. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, is being renamed AVICII ARENA. Avicii, born Tim Bergling, died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File) Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, is being renamed AVICII ARENA, named after Avicii, born Tim Bergling, who died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this photo taken Monday, Sept. 21, 2015, people queue outside the Globe Arena for a U2 concert in Stockholm, Sweden on Sept. 21, 2015. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, is being renamed AVICII ARENA, named after DJ Avicii, born Tim Bergling, who died by suicide at age 28 in 2018. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) SWEDEN OUT Pontus Lundahl/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Avicii's legacy will live on in Sweden — one of the country's popular arenas is being renamed AVICII ARENA.
Avicii's father made the announcement Wednesday, about three years after the chart-topping Swedish DJ-producer who toured the world died. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, was previously called Ericsson Globe. It was named the Stockholm Globe Arena until 2009.