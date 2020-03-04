Swamp Romp at Wilton YMCA

Doug Bogan, left, and Bob McDowell run toward Kiwanis Pond at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton for the annual Swamp Romp last year. This year's polar plunge will be on March 7.

WILTON — YMCA staff, board and members are ready for a polar plunge to support the its youth development programs, which serve more than 3,645 young people annually.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Annual Swamp Romp is on March 7 at 1. The Romp will be part of an open house at the Y from noon to 4 p.m. at 404 Danbury Road.

Through the various programs offered, youth gain the confidence that comes from attending camp, learning to swim safely, participating in STEM programming designed to decrease the acheivement gap and support special needs youth by promoting self-reliance and fostering meaningful relationships.