Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 5:11 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football tight end Rob Gronkowski dances as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves as an unidentified boy holds the Lombardi Trophy as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, second from left, gesture as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans line the Riverwalk as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, family and friends celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Coach Bruce Arians and many others.