Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 7:04 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday vibrating with flashes of color.
Iconic Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara collaborated on the designs showcased outside the Pompidou Center Modern Art Museum, while sculptor Jeff Koons casually popped in to say ‘hello’ to McCartney post-show across an atelier of world-famous sculptures by Constantin Brancusi.
