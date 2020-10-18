St. Matthew’s in Wilton presents digital concert series of work by Nico Muhly

American composter Nico Muhly

Work by American artist Nico Muhly will launch the Arts at St. Matthew’s digital concert series on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The piece to be explored is “Set Me as a Seal.”

During the 50-minute concert will be hosted by Scott Ellaway, artistic director of Orchestra Europa, which will perform Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

Muhly has written more than 100 works for the concert stage, including the opera “Marnie” in 2017. He has also written music for the Broadway revival of “The Glass Menageri” and the score for the film, “The Reader.”

During the concert, audience members will be invited to ask the musicians questions via the Zoom chat facility.

The concert series will continue next year with a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” on Feb. 24, and “Viri Galilaei” by Patrick Gowers on May 12.

Information: stmatthewswilton.org/arts

