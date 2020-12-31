Speedy Sir: Lewis Hamilton knighted in year-end royal honors JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 12:10 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion after being knighted Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year honors list. The awards also recognize British performers, politicians and public servants, as well as people outside the limelight who have worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impact. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP, File) Giuseppe Cacace/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, actress Lesley Manville appears at the premiere of the film "Maleficent Mistress of Evil" in London. The Queen's New Year honors list was announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Actress Lesley Manville, an Oscar nominee for “Phantom Thread,” was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. Actor Toby Jones, whose credits include Dobby in the “Harry Potter” movies, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire or OBE, as was writer Jed Mercurio, creator of gripping TV detective series “Line of Duty.” (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File) Grant Pollard/Grant Pollard/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, actor Toby Jones poses during a photo call for the film Tale of Tales, at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The Queen's New Year honors list was annouced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Actress Lesley Manville, an Oscar nominee for “Phantom Thread,” was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. Actor Toby Jones, whose credits include Dobby in the “Harry Potter” movies, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire or OBE, as was writer Jed Mercurio, creator of gripping TV detective series “Line of Duty.” Lionel Cironneau/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion.
Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year's honors list, which also recognized British performers, politicians, public servants and people outside the limelight who worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impacts.