Spain: Dozens arrested in fresh riots over rapper's jailing Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 6:47 a.m.
1 of15 People gather next to a burning barricade during clashes after a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasél. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — More than 50 people were arrested and dozens injured during a second night of protests that turned violent in several Spanish cities. The protests were sparked by the imprisonment of a rapper who had insulted the monarchy and praised terrorism.
The protests began peacefully late Wednesday in dozens of Spanish provincial capitals and other towns in the northeastern Catalonia region, home to the rapper Pablo Hasél. But as the evening wore on they turned violent, with rioting, impromptu barricades made from trash containers and fires, and damage to shops.
