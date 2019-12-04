Sounds of the Season holiday concert

Music on the Hill presents its popular holiday concert, Sounds of the Season, on Friday, December 13th, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Wilton.

The Jubilate Ringers handbell choir, joined by the Festival Chorus and a new Children’s Community Chorus, will present classic carols and songs in a festive program that features works by contemporary Scandinavian composers Kim Arné Arnesen and Morten Lauridsen and by New Canaan composer Gwyneth Walker.

Sounds of the Season includes familiar works, ranging from “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” to the haunting Divinium mysterium (”Of the Father’s Love Begotten”) for handbells. Children will add their voices to a medley of carols arranged for bells and voices by artistic director Ellen Dickinson. Dickinson and David H. Connell conduct.

The audience will be invited to join in singing favorite carols with the majestic St. Matthew’s organ.

The concert is free, with donations welcome: $20 suggested.

Music on the Hill welcomes new participants in 2020. Information about rehearsals and workshops is at musiconthehillCT.org.

Music on the Hill, based in Wilton, is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to high-quality music performance and education for all ages. It is funded by generous donors and by a grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.