Senior news: Travel lecture on the Panama Canal

Lift off with Lia

Lia Levitt hosts her travel series about the Panama Canal on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m. offering an in-depth look at traveling in South America.

Between 13,000 and 14,000 ships traverse at the Panama Canal each year, and this April — you could be on one of them. Join ‘Lift off with Lia’ in April 2020 for a chance to explore with World Traveler Lia Levitt of ‘Ain’t She Sweet LLC’. Attendees can embark on an 11-day cruise of the Caribbean and Central America where the Panama Canal is center stage, along with Colombia, Aruba, Curacao and Grand Cayman.

This informational program is free. RSVP to Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming Events

Friday, Aug. 30: 10, Feldenkrais with Eileen Joyce; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge (self-led).

Monday, Sept. 2: Center closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 3: 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Lift off with Lia.

Thursday, Sept. 5: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 2, River Restoration Discussion with Ben Cohen.