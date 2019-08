Senior center: Tai Chi returns Friday mornings

Friday Tai Chi returns

Tai Chi will be returning to the Friday 11 a.m. time slot beginning Sept. 13. Tai Chi contains a series of gentle and graceful movements performed with respiration coordination and deep concentration.

Class is $3. Tai Chi also is held on Wednesdays at 10:30.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 23: 10, Feldenkrais with Eileen Joyce; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Aug. 26: 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Strength Training with Stephanie.

Tuesday, Aug. 27: 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 29: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.