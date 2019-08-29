Scarlett Johansson says 'Marriage Story' felt fated

Actresses Laura Dern, back, and Scarlett Johansson pose for photographers at the photo call of the film 'Marriage Story' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Scarlett Johansson says she was going through a divorce when director Noah Baumbach approached her for his divorce drama "Marriage Story." Speaking Thursday at a Venice International Film Festival press conference the actress says the project "felt fated."

Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver in the Netflix film about a couple with an 8-year-old son managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce. It premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, where it is competing for the Golden Lion award.

Johansson and French businessman Romain Dauriac divorced in 2017. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old got engaged to Colin Jost from "Saturday Night Live."

The film will make stops at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals before hitting theaters on Nov. 6, followed by its Netflix debut on Dec. 6.