Review: 'Plan B' is this summer's first-choice teen comedy

A painfully awkward sexual encounter. An impromptu road trip. A tested friendship. No, the outlines of Natalie Morales' “Plan B" aren't revolutionary. This is the tried and true framework of the high-school comedy. But teen comedies, almost as a rule, are made by their leads. And with Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, “Plan B” is overwhelmingly a winner.
Morales' film seems destined to be compared to Olivia Wilde's “Booksmart," which arrived in theaters almost exactly two years ago. Both are helmed with a veteran filmmaker's sense of timing by actors-turned-first-time-directors. (Morales has been a familiar face in film and TV for the past 15 years.) Both feature a pair of breakthrough performances. And both bring a funny, feminist spin to a traditionally boyish and often boorish movie genre.