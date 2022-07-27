Review: On 'Surrender,' Maggie Rogers underlies her vitality

\u201cSurrender,\u201d by Maggie Rogers (Capitol Records) It's all there in the title. Do as Maggie Rogers asks. Give in to her. The 12-track \u201cSurrender\u201d is the follow-up to \u201cHeard It in a Past Life,\u201d her 2019 debut album that announced a major talent. The new album only solidifies Rogers as one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. It's less tentative or dreamy than her debut, more brash, confident, compelling and occasionally profane. From the bubblegum pop of \u201cWant Want\u201d to the soaring ballad "Begging For Rain," the album consistently sparkles and, in a sign of Rogers' increasing clout, includes contributions from Florence Welch, Jon Batiste and Mumford & Sons\u2019 Ben Lovett. Rogers' voice is unfettered, cascading \u2014 running wild like the animals in her single \u201cHorses\u201d \u2014 and soars deliriously sometimes to the point of almost cracking. \u201cSurrender\u201d is a fraught album of love, with many songs seeming to concern the push-pull of reconnecting with a former crush and finally submitting to love. \u201cAll I\u2019ve ever wanted is to make something last,\u201d she sings in one song, adding an expletive as a modifier. That sentiment could easily apply to the album, too. \u201cSurrender\u201d is co-produced by Rogers and Kid Harpoon \u2014 who has worked with such singer-songwriting stars as Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes and helped create her last album's standout song \u201cLight On.\u201d There are many interesting loops and repeating sound effects, but it's not always perfect, with many songs overproduced. \u201cBe Cool,\u201d which namechecks Brittney Spears, has weird breaks and an irritating shard of electronica, and \u201cI\u2019ve Got a Friend\u201d loads up dialogue and too much plump piano. Rogers' songs don't need any extra flourishes but often there is one garnish too many. Standouts include \u201cThat\u2019s Where I Am,\u201d which has an anthemic timelessness yet is tethered to today's sound, the driving and emotional \u201cOverdrive\u201d and "Shatter," which has a sped-up Taylor Swift vibe. \u201cHorses\u201d is a seemingly simple song that turns out to be anything but due to what Rogers does to it with her voice. On the last track, \u201cDifferent Kind of World,\u201d Rogers is restrained at first, almost drowsy, then flowers into a rocking crescendo. "I\u2019m a different kind of girl," she sings. Thank goodness. ___ Mark Kennedy is at http:\/\/twitter.com\/KennedyTwits __ For more recent music reviews, visit: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/music-reviews