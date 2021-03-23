Review: Manly men go on a bloodlust tear in awful 'Nobody'

6
Lurking in the heart of all family men is this: A restlessness that gnaws at the thin veneer of civility they've hidden themselves in. That seems to be one of the lessons of the dopey film “Nobody.” It says that what all regular Joes really want to is to blow away multiple bad guys with a Walther PPK as music swells.
Bob Odenkirk makes a disastrous turn as an assassin-turned-nice-guy-turned-assassin-again in a role that's all macho wish-fulfillment fantasy. The movie suggests that the meek will not only inherit the Earth, they will strafe, slice, bomb and hack their way to it, all for the adoration of their wives and once-sullen kids.