Queen seems chatty at largest reception since health scare Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 10:41 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday attended her largest public engagement since a recent health scare, mingling with guests at a reception ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
The monarch met with members of the local community during a tea at Sandringham, her country estate in eastern England where she normally spends the anniversary. The 95-year-old queen leaned on a walking stick as she chatted with guests.