Q&A: Richard Linklater on time, nostalgia & 'Apollo 10 1/2' JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 2:22 p.m.
1 of12 Richard Linklater poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022, to promote his film “Apollo 10 1/2." (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the animated film "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood." (Netflix via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 This image released by Netflix shows the character Stan, voiced by Milo Coy, in the animated film "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood." (Netflix via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of12 Director Richard Linklater arrives for the world premiere of "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood" during the South by Southwest Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 This image released by Netflix shows filmmaker Richard Linklater directing Milo Coy during the live action shoot for his animated film, "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure." (Matt Lankes/Netflix via AP) Matt Lankers/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Richard Linklater poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022, to promote his film “Apollo 10 1/2." (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the animated film "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood." (Netflix via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of12 This image released by Netflix shows the character Stan, voiced by Milo Coy, in the animated film "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood." (Netflix via AP) Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Bike rides, kickball, Jiffy Pop, Jell-O and other well-remembered details crowd Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” an affectionate ode to his own childhood growing up outside Houston in the late 1960s.
NASA and the moon mission are just next door, as are other scientific marvels (Astroturf!). But the sense of wonder that permeates “Apollo 10 ½” is felt just as strongly in the neighborhood streets where kids roam with skinned knees. “A Free-Range Childhood” was Linklater’s original subtitle.