Pups from ROAR will help Wilton High School students de-stress during study hours

Lily and Raffi, pups from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue), helped Wilton High School students de-stress during last year’s midterm exam studies. This year, dogs from ROAR will visit the library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. to provide some chill time for kids during their study breaks. less Lily and Raffi, pups from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue), helped Wilton High School students de-stress during last year’s midterm exam studies. This year, dogs from ROAR will visit the library on ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pups from ROAR will help Wilton High School students de-stress during study hours 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Discover the library

Wilton Library is inviting people who are new to town or who have not visited the library lately to a special session, Get to Know Your Library, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton. This is an informative session on the variety of resources offered at the library.

After a brief overview presentation, attendees will be given a choice — they can take a walking tour of the library highlighting various resources of interest; or they can bring their smart phones or tablets to a tech training session where participants can learn how to use their devices to access e-Books, music, movies and more.

Attendees are reminded to bring their devices and their passwords. Registration is recommended.

Pups and extended study hours

Wilton High School midterm exams are set for the week of Jan. 20, and the library is here for the kids with study rooms and extended nighttime hours.

Study rooms are available as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 6 in the Presidents’ Room; Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brubeck Room, and Friday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., also in the Brubeck Room. Please note that the library will remain open one hour later to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate the students. The Children’s Library will close at its regular 8 p.m. time.

Teens get to de-stress with lovable, gentle ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) dogs on site, from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Crafts for winter days

Snowman Book Art Workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will recycle old books into snowmen. The finished sculptures stand 1.5 to 2 feet tall. There is an $8 nonrefundable materials fee required in advance. The program is for ages 18+ and registration is required.

A craft that lets people get into a Zen state of mind is Experience the Zentangle Art Method, on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. This class is open to beginners as well as those with previous experience. Participants build up their repertoires and create beautiful pieces in a relaxing atmosphere. Supplies will be provided, but attendees may bring their own tools. The program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required with a $5 nonrefundable fee, payable at the time of registration.

Those wishing to attend other crafting classes may visit the library’s website and click on the Innovation Station logo for a list of all the various offerings and dates.

Business franchises

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar, Buying a Winning Franchise, on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., that will show attendees how to buy a winning franchise.

An overview of the process will be presented by a franchise consultant, an attorney and local franchisees. Topics include: research franchises and legal issues; financing, working with brokers, attorneys and advisors; plus shared real life experiences from franchisees.

The speakers include Michael L. Rosen, a franchise consultant and owner of FranNet of Connecticut and Rhode Island, and Cliff Ennico, a nationally recognized authority on the legal problems of small business.

For program and speaker details visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Registration is required. There is no charge. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Winter carnival in Wilton Center

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Winter Carnival is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Chamber, there will be an ice sculpture demo, horse and carriage ride, games, family entertainment and refreshments throughout the center.

Wilton Library will have its doors open at noontime so that patrons can warm up from the cold. People are invited to check out the activities that will be taking place inside the library, along with all the fun stuff outside. Stay tuned for more details next week.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.