Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 6:57 a.m.
MADRID (AP) — The heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor, is going to study in Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday.
Leonor de Borbon, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at the 12th-century St. Donat’s Castle on the southern Welsh coast, a statement said.