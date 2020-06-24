Prince William visits Oxford vaccine development facilities

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has visited Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine development facilities to learn more about researchers’ work there.

The royal was given a tour Wednesday of the manufacturing laboratory where the experimental vaccine has been produced. He also looked at a laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

The trials began April 23 and 10,000 people in the U.K are in the process of being vaccinated to assess the potential success of the treatment. Trials also began this week in Brazil and South Africa.

Oxford has agreed a global licensing agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has struck deals with the U.S., U.K., the European Union, among others, to produce and supply the potential vaccine.

Researchers aim to eventually make the vaccine available globally on a non-profit basis, including to low-income countries.

Other vaccines are also in development and undergoing trials elsewhere, including in the U.S. and France.

William was briefed by researchers leading the vaccine development and trial, and he also spoke with those who were taking part in the trial.

On Tuesday, the royal spoke via video call to representatives from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and heard about the role of British science in the global response to the pandemic.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak