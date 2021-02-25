Prada sees virtues to preserve in digital runways

MILAN (AP) — Miuccia Prada has adapted to the digital runway and isn’t ready to give up its lessons when the pandemic is over.
Prada showed her first fall-winter collaboration with Raf Simons on Thursday, the camera following models as they traverse architectural spaces of marble floors and walls clad with faux fur. It was not the usual parade of looks seen from a fixed position, but the camera allowed an intimacy with the collection and a closer look at details, suggesting repetitions to consider and new angles that might have gone unnoticed in a packed show room.