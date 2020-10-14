Popular puppet show returns for Halloween

After their sold-out holiday puppet show at the Wilton Historical Society last year, WonderSpark returns virtually this year, bringing the Halloween “spirit” with a live-streaming performance of “The Not-So-Spooky Ghost” on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Fusing puppetry and storytelling with memorable characters and silly songs, the Not-So-Spooky Ghost, his skeleton father and a mysterious scarecrow have lots of laughs in this all-ages Halloween puppet show. The little ghost can’t scare a soul to please his Big Bad Dad, but help is on the way as the audience and some friends scare up a few fun frights.

The show includes a DIY puppet craft activity following the show, which runs about 35 to 40 minutes.

WonderSpark Puppets has performed at Central Park, New York Public Libraries, and Bryant Park, and since 2020 has been streaming online to schools and families internationally.

The cost is $25 per family. Registration is essential. Register by email: info@wiltonhistorical.org or at wiltonhistorical.org.

Those who register will receive a confirmation, Zoom session ID Code, and instructions about how to interact and submit questions.