Skip to main content
Entertainment

Policía encuentra réplica de "Salvator Mundi" de Leonardo

3

ROMA (AP) — La policía italiana recuperó una réplica de 500 años de la pintura de Leonardo da Vinci “Salvator Mundi” que había sido robada de una iglesia de Nápoles durante la pandemia sin que los sacerdotes se dieran cuenta de que había desaparecido.

El hallazgo se hizo cuando la policía de Nápoles trabajaba en una operación mayor y encontró la pintura oculta en un apartamento. El jefe de la policía Alfredo Fabbrocini dijo que el dueño del apartamento fue detenido tras dar una explicación poco creíble sobre que había comprado la pintura “casualmente” en un mercado.

La pintura es una réplica de “Salvator Mundi” (salvador del mundo) de Leonardo, una obra del siglo XVI en la que aparece Jesucristo. La original se vendió por un récord de 450 millones de dólares en una subasta de Christie’s en 2017. El comprador anónimo fue identificado después como un miembro de la familia real saudí que la compró a nombre del Louvre Abu Dhabi. Se suponía que sería develada un año después en el museo, pero la exposición se aplazó indefinidamente y la obra no se ha visto en público desde entonces.

La réplica, atribuida a la escuela de Leonardo pero no al artista renacentista, había estado en el pequeño museo de una capilla lateral de la Basílica de San Domenico Maggiore en Nápoles que fue cerrada por la pandemia.

Fabbrocini dijo que el descubrimiento era particularmente satisfactorio “porque resolvimos el caso antes de que se creara” y "antes de que su custodio se diera cuenta de que había sido robada”.

La pintura muestra a Jesús vestido sosteniendo un globo de cristal, mirando directamente al espectador. La basílica de San Domenico señala que fue probablemente hecha por un estudiante de Leonardo en la década de 1520 y adquirida por Giovan Antonio Muscettola, asesor del emperador Carlos V y embajador de la corte papal. Estaba albergada en la capilla de la familia Muscettola en la basílica.

Fue restaurada antes de incluirse en una exposición en 1983-1984 titulada “Leonardo y el leonardismo en Nápoles y Roma”.