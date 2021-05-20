PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

3. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

5. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. "The Devil May Dance" by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

12. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

13. “The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)

14. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)

3. “Billie Eilish” by Billie Eilish (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

5. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

6. “Brat” by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

8. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

11. “You're Invited” by Jon Levy (Harper Business)

12. “World Travel” by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)

13. “Digital Body Language” by Erica Dhawan (St. Martin's Press)

14. “The Happiest Man on Earth” by Eddie Jaku (Harper)

15. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Texas Dare” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

2. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Dell)

3. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

5. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Outlaw Country” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Seaside Springtime” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “Lone Wolf” by Palmer/Pearce/Zanetti (Zebra)

9. “Gold Mine Massacre” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Meant to Be Immortal” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

11. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

13. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Two Little Girls in Blue” by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

4. “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

5. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

6. “DBT for Dummies” by Galen/Aguirre (For Dummies)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

9. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

11. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. “Take More Vacations” by Scott Keyes (Harper Wave)

13. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

15. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark (Sourcebooks Landmark)