PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

12. “All That Glitters” by Danaielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

15. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookcook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)

5. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)

7. “Stuff You Should Know” by Clark/Bryant (Flatiron)

8. “Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)

9. “No Time Like the Future” by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron)

10. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forgive” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)

12. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's Press)

13. “Saving Freedom” by Joe Scarborough (Harper)

14. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Sunrise Cabin” by Stacey Donovan (Hallmark)

2. “The River Murders” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Wyoming True” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

4. “Leopard’s Rage” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

5. “A Christmas Message” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

7. “Spy” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. “A MacGregor Christmas” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Spirit of the Season” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11. “Archangel's Sun” by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

12. “A MacCallister Christmas” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

14. “The Christmas Backup Plan” by Lori Wilde (Avon)

15. “The Gift of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrew McMeel)

2. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

3. “Interesting Stories for Curious People” by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

4. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart (Grove)

5. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Air Fryer Cookbook” by Jenson William (Jenson William)

7. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

8. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

11. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Gallery)

12. “Hillbilly Elegy” (movie-tie-in) by J.D. Vance (Harper)

13. “The Diplomat's Wife” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

14. “Choose Joy” (Ink & Wiillow)

15. “Murder of Innocence” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publlishing)