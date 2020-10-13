Outdoor pumpkin decorating at Wilton Historical Society

A mummy pumpkin is one option for decorating at the Wilton Historical Society on Oct. 17, 2020.

Mummy or leafy? That is the question pumpkin decorators will have to answer at a pumpkin decorating event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. There will be two sessions: 11-11:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.

Participants may purchase a pumpkin from the Wilton Kiwanis Club (as well as gourds, mums and decorative corn) on the grounds of the historical society or bring their own.

Museum educator Katherine Karlik will demonstrate two decorating options: a “mummy” pumpkin and a decoupage-type technique with colorful leaves. Decorating materials are provided.

There will be two sessions — 10 people per session — with time in between to allow for sanitizing. The cost is $10 per pumpkin decorated.

Register by email at info@wiltonhistorical.org or at wiltonhistorical.org.