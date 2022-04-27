Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 5:42 p.m.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — May 27, 2016, was the day that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage went from private misery to public, career-killing spectacle.
Heard, who had just filed for divorce, arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse that day to seek a temporary restraining order, showing up with a clear mark on her face, which she said Depp inflicted during a fight six days prior. Photographers captured the scene, and the allegations became tabloid fodder across the globe.
MATTHEW BARAKAT