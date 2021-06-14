News executives protest Trump-era probe with Garland DAVID BAUDER and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 8:19 p.m.
1 of5 Bruce Brown, third from left, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, speaks accompanied by Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, left, Washington Post general counsel Jay Kennedy, CNN executive vice president and general counsel David Vigilante, right, after a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Bruce Brown, second from right executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, speaks accompanied by Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan, left, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, Washington Post general counsel Jay Kennedy, New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger, and CNN executive vice president and general counsel David Vigilante, right, after a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Bruce Brown, right, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, followed by Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, and others come out to speak with reporters after a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Executives from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post met Monday with Attorney General Merrick Garland to protest the Trump-era Justice Department's efforts to seize phone and email records of journalists.
After the hourlong meeting in Washington, Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the journalists explained how this represented an “existential crisis” for the organizations.
