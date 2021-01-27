Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, others pay tribute to Cloris Leachman

“Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.” — Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in films including “Young Frankenstein.” via Twitter.
“Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.” — Ed Asner, Leachman’s co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” via Twitter.