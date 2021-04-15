List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip

9 1of9FILE - In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms. Queen Elizabeth II's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral on Saturday April 17, 2021 for his grandfather, who died last week at the age of 99.Kirsty Wigglesworth/APShow MoreShow Less 2of9King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.Frank Augstein/APShow MoreShow Less 3of9 4of9King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.Frank Augstein/APShow MoreShow Less 5of9King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.Frank Augstein/APShow MoreShow Less 6of9 7of9In this handout photo taken on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and provided by the Ministry of Defence, sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for the funeral of the Britain's Prince Philip at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, England, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Rory Arnold/Ministry of Defence via AP)LPhot Rory Arnold/APShow MoreShow Less 8of9King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.Frank Augstein/APShow MoreShow Less 9of9 LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. 1. Queen Elizabeth II 2. Prince Charles 3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall 4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge 5. Duchess of Cambridge 6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex 7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York 8. Princess Beatrice 9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 10. Princess Eugenie 11. Jack Brooksbank 12. Prince Edward 13. Countess of Wessex 14. Lady Louise Windsor 15. Viscount Severn 16. Princess Anne 17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence 18. Peter Phillips 19. Zara Phillips 20. Mike Tindall 21. Earl of Snowdon 22. Lady Sarah Chatto 23. Daniel Chatto 24. Duke of Gloucester 25. Duke of Kent 26. Princess Alexandra 27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden 28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse 29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg 30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma