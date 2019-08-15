Library Lines: Wizard Camp Aug. 20

Tom Swick, Jon Keogh and others will be part of Wilton Library's Wizard Camp fund-raiser on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance registration is required; $50 fee per child; grades 3 to 5.

Time with babies

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their babies under 12-months-old to Bouncing Babies on Friday, Aug. 16, from 11:15 a.m. to noon. This is an interactive program designed especially for the little ones. The group will play, socialize, share stories, songs and rhymes geared to the babies and their grown-ups. Scarves and movement activities are planned with a lullaby to close out the session.

There is no registration and no fee. This program will continue twice a month in the fall.

A magical time for kids

Time is running out and even magic won’t bring back a spot if a child in grades 3 through 5 isn’t registered for the summer’s Wizard Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library hosts its Children’s Library fundraiser commemorating 22 years of Harry Potter.

Children will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and activities. They will search for magical artifacts guarded by fearsome creatures; learn about the Science of Divinations from Professor Trelawney and more.

Children must bring their own lunches, but snacks and beverages will be supplied. Advance registration is required in person; the fundraising fee is $50 per child. For details, call 203-762-6336. Children may wear their robes if they wish.

Poets gather

A workshop of the Connecticut Poetry Society takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This group meets once a month to share their original poetry they have written by reading it out loud to the group.

To facilitate discussion, space is strictly limited to just attendees. There is no charge but registration is required.

Practice makes perfect

Kids in high school are invited to take free practice tests for the SAT, ACT or PSAT on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the program, SAT, ACT and PSAT Testing for High School Students, C2 Education of Wilton will administer the test — the student decides which one will be taken. Afterwards, the student can schedule an appointment with C2. Staff from C2 will give the student written results and review the test, section by section. If parents then want to hire them for tutoring, arrangements can be made directly with them.

This is not an endorsement by Wilton Library. Registration is required since space is limited.

Makers are busy

The library’s maker space classes in Innovation Station have been going strong, giving people a chance to develop new skills this summer. This week’s sessions are Monday, Aug. 19 Learn to Etch!, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Aug. 20, Embroidering with the Janome Memory Craft, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 21, Embroider or Monogram It!, 10 a.m. to noon; and Friday, Aug. 23, Personalize a Tumbler or Glass Water Bottle, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Some of the sessions have materials costs; all the sessions require registration either online or by calling 203-762-6342.

The library’s Paint It Up! activity is set for Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and as of this writing there are only a few spots open. The library has copies of artwork that may inspire the inner painter in everyone. A $5 fee will be collected upon arrival to cover the cost of materials. For adults, ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required.

Museum time

Summer camps are just about through including all the summer reading activities at the library, but there is still plenty of places to visit with the kids. The library’s Museum Pass Program offers free or discounted admissions to many of the area’s top attractions including New York City. The list includes Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Connecticut’s Old State House, Connecticut State Parks & Forests, Discovery Museum and Planetarium, Earthplace: The Nature Discovery Center, Everwonder Children’s Museum, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, The Maritime Aquarium, Mystic Aquarium, Stamford Museum and Nature Center, Stepping Stones Museum for Children, and Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art.

Information on all the offerings can be found on the library’s website under Services. Passes may be borrowed on a first-come, first served walk-in basis and will be loaned for three consecutive days. Please see the website for details or ask at the circulation desk.

The Museum Pass program is generously supported by the Van Raalte family in loving memory of Peter Van Raalte.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.