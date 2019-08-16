Library Lines: Local artist at Weir Farm

Local artist at Weir Farm

Jay Petrow of Westport is this month’s Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence who will be exhibiting his works at the library on Monday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Petrow began painting in an abstract expressionist style after many years of representational work in order to connect with and express his experience fathering an autistic child. Love, anger, humor, sadness, and loss become an explosive convergence of vivid color and expressive brush stroke. His entire body of work approximates a place that he inhabits physically and psychologically. His goal in painting is to recreate on canvas what he is experiencing inside, from high states of agitation and angst to feelings of calm. Incorporating vibrant colors and layering textures on the canvas, he strives to reconstruct a path through his emotional world that produces areas of high kinetic energy and serenity on the canvas.

For details, visit the library’s registration link. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Watch list

Keeping up with the newest feature films, documentaries and the latest TV series available on DVD is not always easy, but the library has a way to help with that task with its NextReads services. Anyone can subscribe to the new “What’s New on DVD” monthly newsletter; avid film fans can get the “Under the Radar DVDs” newsletter. Both email newsletters are delivered free of charge to the subscriber’s inbox as part of the library’s NextReads service.

To sign up for either or both DVD newsletters, as well as book and audiobook recommendations, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on the NextReads button on the right hand side of the homepage.

Maker space open

A number of classes are on tap this week for makers who would like to learn new skills in the library’s Innovation Station. Here is the list of available classes: Friday, Aug. 23, Personalize a Tumbler or Glass Water Bottle, 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 26, Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Aug. 28, Vinyl Adornments with the Cricut Die Cutter, 10 a.m. to noon; Thursday, Aug. 29, Scanning Slides into Digital Images, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 29, Embroider or Monogram It!, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; On Mondays, knitters and crocheters get together to work on their individual pieces in Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; new attendees welcome.

With the exception of the knitters, all of the sessions require registration; some of them also carry fees to reduce materials costs. Visit the library’s website to see all upcoming Innovation Station sessions.

Learning new languages on the fly

Transparent Language Online is an audio-visual language learning program that is available free with a Wilton Library card. Transparent Language features more than 90 languages, including English for speakers of other languages.

Patrons can begin their language learning journeys on the website and download the Transparent Language app to keep learning while traveling. Visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Digital Library then scroll to Transparent Language Online or visit the library’s reference librarians.

Shop local with a library tote

The plastic ban seems to have hit fast and hard, but Wilton shoppers can easily remedy that dilemma by always keeping a Wilton Library tote bag handy in the car. Cost is $2 and supports the library. Bags are available at the circulation desk, while supplies last.

Save the date for September programs

NY Metro Chapter artists of Silk Painters International (SPIN) display their works in Wilton Library’s September art exhibition opening on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The featured artists are Ronda Lanzi (Wilton, CT), Lydia Bang (Palisades Park, NJ), PJ Cobbs (New York, NY), Jim Cusmano and Chris Cusmano (Long Valley, NJ), Calice Fyffe (Catskill, NY), Susan Grant (Califon, NJ), Gloria Lanza-Bajo (Brooklyn, NY), Linda Parker (Orange, NJ), Suzanne Punch (New York, NY), Sissi Siska (Hoboken, NJ), and Johanna Tiemann (New York, NY). Their works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices all created on silk. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Oct. 3. Most of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Author Anne Gardiner Perkins visits the library on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to speak about her book, Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant. The talk takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with a Q&A and book signing after her talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is suggested.

The first Connecticut’s Own Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. with the Wilton Music Studios Viruosi. Six longtime colleagues led by artistic director Lisa Arkis come together to perform works by Mozart, Bohuslav Martinu and Monte Morgenstern, one of their own. The concerts are free; registration is suggested.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.