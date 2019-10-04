Library Lines: Art & Text exhibition, Tales to Tails, poetry, candlelight concert, and more

Themed art exhibition

Wilton Library is part of a 13-member consortium, Art Spaces in Fairfield County, that brings curated visual art exhibitions to their communities. “Art & Text” is the umbrella name that the libraries are using for exhibitions that are taking place through December.

Wilton Library’s Art & Text Art Exhibition opens with a reception on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The featured artists in Wilton Library’s exhibition are Peggy Dembicer (Avon), Charles Herbstreith (Wilton), Ed MacEwen (Wilton), Nancy Moore (Ridgefield), Erin Nazzaro (Redding), Eileen Panepinto (Weston), Bonnie Sailer (Newtown), Jean Tock (Carmel, NY), Liz Ward (Weston), Marian Wulffleff (Wilton) plus works from nine national and international artists represented by Rhonda Brown and Tom Grotta of browngrotta arts in Wilton. The artists are Dona Anderson, Kate Hunt, Naomi Kobayashi, Judy Mulford, Dana Romeis, Ed Rossbach, Toshio Sekiji, Sylvia Seventy and Wendy Wahl.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Nov. 7. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Children’s activities

ROAR’s (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) Therapy Dog Program will be bringing a therapy dog to be read to by children in the Tales to Tails program on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon. Children must read independently to participate in this program.

Also on Saturday, Jeepers Creepers, from 2 to 3 p.m., brings Riverside Reptiles to the library just in time for Halloween. Kids preschool and up will be able to watch and hear about various reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and more. The program is sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund.

In Spooky Story Writing, on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., children in fourth and fifth grades can be part of an interactive creative writing activity at the library. The kids will be rolling story element dice (setting, character, obstacle, and a story starter) and create their own spooky stories this Halloween season.

All of these programs are free of charge; registration is required.

Sharing poetry

CT Poetry Society Workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Please note the change in time for this month only. Attendees share their poetry by reading it aloud to the group.

To facilitate discussion, space is limited to 15 attendees. There is no charge but registration is required.

Candlelight concert

Pianist Stephen Hough opens this season’s Wilton Candlelight Concert at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Hough has been acclaimed by the Mail on Sunday as among the “top ten of the world’s players.” The New York Times describes his playing as “lucid, rich with colors and full of surprises.” He will perform works by Bach, Busoni, Chopin, and Liszt, along with one of his own compositions.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. For ticket information, call 203-762-3401 or visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Wellness group meets

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join in this monthly support group led by Nina Marino, LCSW. Nina was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor.

For more information, email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. There is no charge, but registration is encouraged.

Author visit sold out

The former CBS Evening News anchor and 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley visits Wilton Library on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is sold out.

In Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Time, Pelley recalls and reflects upon some of his most dramatic, moving, and inspiring encounters in the field and how they exemplify what is good about humanity both in America and abroad.

Makers festival

The library’s 5th annual Innovation Day is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a Discover, Dabble, Do-It-Yourself day where people can explore, try, learn and have fun in this festival of making, creating and demonstrating.

Attendees will be able to test out virtual reality; ride a Hovercraft; try calligraphy or Zentangle Art; make button pins and thumbprint magnets; experiment with LEDs; watch 3-D printing; meet Wilton Library's Robotics team; get a Henna or spray tattoo; have a Green Screen photo taken; learn about Rocketry; meet a silk screen artist and a quilter who makes her own dyes; personalize a luggage tag, and so much more. Bubble & Brew will be parked outside selling drinks and baked goods.

The day is free and open to all ages. Certain activities will have a nominal fee to offset costs. The library wishes to thank the sponsors of the event, Wilton Hardware, Ring’s End and media sponsor GOOD Morning Wilton.

Reminder: The library is closed for Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14 and will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 for the Scott Pelley author talk program. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.