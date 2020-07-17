Wilton Library Lines: Zero, robots, singing crawdads

Peter Wrampe will discuss the book "Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea," by Charles Seife, in a program for Wilton Library on July 22.

Robot programming for kids

Kids entering grades 5 and 6 can build their own robots and learn the basics of drag-and-drop programming in Jimu Robotics for Kids, Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to noon.

In this online four-day workshop, kids will build their own robots using a Lego-style kit, then they will learn how to control the robot’s actions. Once the program is over, kids can continue to independently create and explore other designs with their kits.

Wilton High School graduates Rishabh Raniwala and Navod Jayawardhane are the instructors for the class. Details on what devices are needed for the Jimu app and for the Zoom call can be found on the registration page.A direct link to purchase the Jimu robot will be sent upon registration. The Zoom link will be emailed the morning of the program. Students must be able to attend all four sessions.

Virtual book group

Janet Krauss leads an online book discussion of Delia Owen’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Tuesday, July 21, from 2 to 3 p.m.

This New York Times bestseller is a debut novel by wildlife scientist Delia Owens. Its two plots are an intertwining of a coming-of-age story and a murder mystery in the context of naturalist writing centered on the marshes and swamps of North Carolina.

There is no charge for the program, which is co-sponsored by the library and Stay at Home in Wilton. Advance registration is required.

Dinner plans

Asian appetizers or entrees are on the menu for The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap on Tuesday, July 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. This group gathers twice a month to gab, brag and exchange recipe ideas based on the meeting’s theme.

Test new recipes or bring old favorites and then virtually “show and tell” with the group. Many have been known to grab their favorite drink for the foodie chat — whether divulging family recipe secrets or sharing what cookbook they used.

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

What’s in a number?

Wilton resident Peter Wrampe embarks on an online discussion in the program, Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea — A Book Talk, on Wednesday, July 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Using “Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea” by Charles Seife as a reference point, Wrampe will trace the number zero’s origins, emergence, and morphing through civilizations and how it impacted the science and economic development of the West.

Wrampe is an adjunct instructor in NYU’s Graduate School, focusing on inferential statistics as well as finance for marketing.

There is no charge. Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation link. Questions may be emailed to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen doodling

Amy, Wilton Library’s certified Zentangle instructor, gives a fun and relaxing live online Zentangle art session for teens in grades 7-12 Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Suitable for anyone who doesn’t believe they can draw, up to experienced artists.

Please see the library’s registration link at wiltonlibrary.org for suggestions of supplies needed and registration. Registration is required and space is limited. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Virtual fun for kids

Live with Chris and Pete will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. This is a two-man kids’ comedy show in which kids in grades K and up get to interact with the performers online. Registration is required so that Zoom links may be emailed in advance.

Kids in grades K through 5 have a crafty way to spend time with Crafternoon Kids Live!, Thursday, July 23, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. This week’s craft is Popsicle Stick Puppets. Registration is required for each child participating. Once the child is registered, notification will be sent when the craft kit is ready for pick-up at the drive-thru window. Supplies needed from home are glue and scissors.

Please visit wiltonlibrary.org for details on both programs and to register.

More tinkering

Kids rising into grades 7 and 8 have an Arduino and Electronics workshop Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. This four-day workshop is led by the same Navod and Rishabh mentioned above. Kids will learn the basics of Arduino electronics and the programming behind it.

The program requires a computer and advance purchase of the Arduino kits. Please see the registration link at wiltonlibrary.org for program and purchasing details. Registration is required and space is limited. Kids must be able to attend all four days. Questions may be sent to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.