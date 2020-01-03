Wilton Library Lines: Music, Steinbeck, aging

Darius Brubeck, left, will discuss his father Dave Brubeck's career in a program at Wilton Library.

Kids rock with rhythm

Children ages 2 through 5 and with their caregivers listen and interact with Ray of Jay and Ray for Rockin’ Rhythms on Mondays, Jan. 6 through March 30, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Ray will be using an assortment of instruments, percussion, ukuleles and guitars, while singing from his vast repertoire of traditional, popular and original music.

The program is made possible by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. There are no sessions on Jan 20 or Feb. 17. Registration is required for each individual session.

An American classic discussed

Wilton Library Readers take on an American classic on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for their first book of the new decade, The Grapes of Wrath, by John Steinbeck. Led by professional book group leader Susan Boyar.

The book was published in 1939 and won the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1962 for his seminal work.

Wilton Library Readers meet the second Wednesday of each month through June. All of the dates and selections may be seen on the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org, then click on “Books” on the banner, then Book Programs, and Wilton Library Readers. Registration is recommended.

Putting the brakes on aging

Author Daniel Levitin visits the library on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss his latest book, Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives. Levitin’s work explores what happens to people’s brains as they age. The discussion centers on why people should think about health span rather than life span. His thoughts are based on a rigorous analysis of neuroscientific evidence and gives people clues as to what they can be doing to make the most of their seventies, eighties and nineties, no matter how old they are now.

Levitin, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist, cognitive psychologist, and bestselling author. He is founding dean of arts and humanities at the Minerva Schools at KGI in San Francisco, and professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at McGill University. He is the author of This Is Your Brain on Music, The World in Six Songs, The Organized Mind, and A Field Guide to Lies. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is highly recommended. Levitin is scheduled to appear on the CBS This Morning on Jan. 7 and an essay is due to run in the New York Time Sunday Book Review section on Jan. 5.

Does one ACT or SAT?

It’s the start of the new year, which means that college entrance exam decisions are looming for high school students. Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. may be helpful for teens who are starting to look at those test options. Priyanka Shingala will discuss the purpose and the differences between the two.

Topics explored will be how much weight they carry in a student’s application; the breakdown of each exam; what’s considered a good score; which one is best for the student; taking the optional essays; which universities don’t require exam scores and more.

Priyanka is a college counselor and instructor for her own business, Let’s Talk College, LLC. The program is for high school students, but parents are welcome too. Registration is required.

First art exhibit in new year

Nine area artists will be showcased in Wilton Library’s first art exhibition of the new year, “Winter Interlude” opening on Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wilton artists in this exhibition are Dawn Dahl, Gini Frank Fischer, Dorothy Hyde, Trish Nelson, Rama Ramaswami, and Robert Tortorella. They are joined by Frank Bordonaro, Norwalk; Bobbi Eike Mullen, Weston/Georgetown; and Dick Rauh, Westport (formerly Wilton). Their works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Jan. 30. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Jazz is featured for 2020

The Wilton Library/Wilton Historical Society’s Scholarly Series collaboration is entering its 13th season with “Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America.” With 2020 being Dave Brubeck’s centennial year, his son Darius Brubeck will kick off the five-part series with a special session on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Darius will provide an overview of the panorama of Dave’s life in music over several decades in the talk, “Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American.”

The series is sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor. The remaining lectures will take place on four Sundays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Jan. 26 at Wilton Library — Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice — Dr. Gil Harel, Naugatuck Valley Community College; Feb. 9 at Wilton Library — Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years — Chris Coulter; March 8 at the Wilton Historical Society — The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity — Reggie Quinerly; and April 5 at the Wilton Historical Society — Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future — Brenda Earle Stokes.

Informal receptions follow each talk. There is no charge but donations are always welcome. Registration is required for each lecture individually on the library’s website.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.