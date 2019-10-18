Wilton Library Lines — Innovation Day, violas, political candidates

Wilton resident Cristine Perez, 8, decorates a pumpkin at the Kiwanis table during The Wilton Library’s annual Innovation Day last year. Innovation Day this year is Saturday, Oct. 19. Wilton resident Cristine Perez, 8, decorates a pumpkin at the Kiwanis table during The Wilton Library’s annual Innovation Day last year. Innovation Day this year is Saturday, Oct. 19. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines — Innovation Day, violas, political candidates 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

D-I-Y day

The library’s fifth annual Innovation Day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Makers, tinkerers, anyone with a little bit of curiosity will be able to try out virtual reality, ride a Hovercraft, try calligraphy or Zentangle Art, watch 3-D printing, get a Henna or spray tattoo, and decorate pumpkins donated by Wilton Kiwanis Club. The award-winning Robotics Team will meet and greet people; others will chat about quilt dying and silkscreen printing, and there will be pups from ROAR and Mutt-i-grees. Bubble & Brew will be selling their drinks and baked goods.

The day is free and open to all ages. Certain activities will have a nominal fee to offset costs.

A different take on a viola

Wilton’s own Nick Revel, a violist, improviser, composer, and educator, will perform his debut album, which he has transformed into a solo performance in the Connecticut’s Own Concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m.

For details, see the library’s registration link. Free, but registration is strongly suggested.

Weir Farm artist’s talk

Michael Mark is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence who will be giving a talk at the library on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Michael’s subject matter is concerned with the depiction of ineffable moments that appear and disappear in the mist, the use of exaggerated color and the slippage between the real and unreal.

The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

College talk

Finding the Right College for You! will be held Monday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m.

In this session, Matthew Greene, Ph.D., local educational consultant and author, will discuss recent and developing trends in college admissions; how to structure a college search; and how to plan for the right college experience with as little stress as possible.

Time will be available for questions on everything from merit scholarships to summer planning. The talk is open to teens and their parents. Registration is required.

Literary legend discussed by seniors

Barbara Jones will lead a discussion of Jack London: An American Life by Earle Labor, the foremost Jack London scholar in the world, in the Senior Center Book Discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 to noon.

Call the Senior Center at Comstock Community Center for details and to register at 203-834-6240.

Candidate forums

Voters may meet candidates running for positions on the town boards at two upcoming events.

On Oct. 22, a forum will feature the candidates running for first selectman, Board of Selectmen, and the Board of Finance. The Oct. 29 forum will feature the candidates running for the Board of Education and Planning & Zoning. Both sessions are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Wilton Library.

Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance through the Wilton League of Women Voters at wilton2019@optonline.net. Registration is highly recommended for each forum.

Book group gathers

Susan Boyar will lead the Wilton Library Readers in discussing Less by Andrew Sean Greer on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch; the library will provide beverages.

For a listing of meetings and titles through December, which features a Book to Movie offering, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Registration is suggested.

Effects of plastics

Wilton Go Green and the library present a screening of the film: Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic as a part of their Green Speaker Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This 2010 American documentary film exposes the effects of plastic bags and other plastic consumer merchandise and their impact on land ecosystems, the marine environment, and the human body. A brief Q&A session will follow the film with Jeanine Behr Getz, Lynne Vanderslice, with others to be announced.

Registration is recommended; there is no charge.

Medicare made easy

Medicare Bootcamp on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., is a community conversation that provides information for those who will be new to Medicare in the near future.

Presenters are Nancy Lombard, long-term Options Specialist and CHOICES counselor for the Southwest CT Agency on Aging and Lauren Hughes, coordinator of Senior Services for the Wilton Department of Social Services.

Registration is recommended; there is no charge.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.