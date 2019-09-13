Library Lines

Whitney Longworth peruses the trade paperbacks during last year's book sale fundraiser.

Book sale bargains

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, through Tuesday, Sept. 24. The sale opens on Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m. with $5 early buying admission. Admission is free for the remaining hours of the sale, which are Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all items half price, and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at $5 per bag.

The event features a huge selection from board books to picture books, chapter books to teen series and novels; and for adults, full access to the Book Cellar featuring best sellers, fiction and nonfiction, photography and art books, cookbooks, gardening books, trade paperbacks and more. Items are gently used to new, with collectibles, rare books, books on tape and CD, DVDs and music CDs. Everything is new since the library’s April book sale.

Proceeds benefit the library.

Poets convene

The CT Poetry Society gets together for its monthly workshop this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Always open to new members, the group’s members read their original poetry creations aloud to each other.

To facilitate discussion, space is strictly limited to just 15 attendees. Participants can check out the book sale and then come read poetry. There is no charge but registration is required.

Music for all

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just For Kids program begins this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. An interactive program, it is designed to be educational as well as entertaining. This Saturday’s session is Musical Journeys: Brass. Members of the orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play for the children, and answer questions in hour-long presentations.

Throughout the season, presentations are made for all instrument families: strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion. All programs end with attendees having a chance to hold and play a beginning level instrument in the “petting zoo.”

The program is for children ages 4 and up with their caregivers and families. For details, visit the library’s registration link.

Managing college process stress

College Frenzy: How to Manage and Minimize the Stress will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Parent coach and clinical psychologist Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., and college consultant Victoria Hirsch offer tips, strategies and suggestions for viewing the college process as a natural next step.

This presentation is for parents of those in grades 8-12. There is no charge but registration is strongly encouraged. The program is sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Youth Services, SPED*NET Wilton, and Wilton Presbyterian Church.

For more information, contact Genevieve Eason at geason@wiltonyouth.com. Register online or call 203-762-6334.

Becoming a business advisor

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar, How to Become a Trusted Advisor in Your Business to Grow and Sustain Your Business, on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The program will show business owners how to become a trusted adviser or influencer in their businesses. Topics include: the process to become a trusted advisor or influencer in one’s own business; how this process strategy will grow and sustain the business; why values and beliefs are important to one’s audience; value statements and their strategic role to increase sales; influence strategy to enhance sales and marketing objectives; why it is important to be compelling versus unique in one’s business.

Speaker Chris Salem is a life and business strategist and radio show host who has partnered with entrepreneurs, corporate executives and sales professionals to create sustainable success at the next level. He has had a successful career of 26 years as a senior sales executive. He co-authored Mastering the Art of Success with Jack Canfield.

Registration is required. There is no charge. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.