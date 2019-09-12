Wilton Library Lines: Senior driving safety, lots of music, shots — yes, you need them!

Wilton Library will host an AARP Driver Safety Program on Saturday, Sept. 14. Wilton Library will host an AARP Driver Safety Program on Saturday, Sept. 14. Photo: Contributed Photo. / Photo: Contributed Photo. / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Senior driving safety, lots of music, shots — yes, you need them! 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Rules of the road

AARP runs its Driver Safety Class on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a classroom course designed especially for drivers age 50 and older.

This single-session, four-hour course covers the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging and provides practical techniques on how to adjust to these changes, along with learning to operate vehicles more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. There are no written or driving tests; classroom only.

The program cost is to be paid either by cash or check at the start of class: $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required.

Music for children

Children ages 6 and up will get to Meet the Instruments, in a workshop on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. The program will provide children a hands-on introduction to the violin, viola, and cello. Students will be able to touch, tap, and pluck strings in a fun, interactive environment. Caregivers must remain in the building.

The program is sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. Instructor Seray Goktekin’s musical career spans 20 years with formal education in classical violin performance, music theory, and aural studies from the Manhattan School of Music (MSM).

The library’s registration link has more details. Registration is required.

Music for adults

The opening program for Connecticut’s Own Concert is on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. with the Wilton Music Studios’ virtuosi. In this free concert, faculty members from Wilton Music Studios will present an eclectic program of chamber music mixing winds, strings and piano. Longtime colleagues come together to play works by Mozart, Bohuslav Martinu, and their own Monte Morgenstern.

Artistic director and flutist Lisa Arkis is joined by pianist Elina Christova, violist Jeffrey Ellenberger, clarinetist/composer Monte Morgenstern, cellist Peter Prosser and violinist Gabriel Schaff.

The library’s registration link has for more details. There is no charge. Registration is strongly suggested. Advance registrants should arrive by 3:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available.

Vaccinations vetted

The next topic in “Get Well, Stay Well,” the health literacy series presented by Wilton Library and Western Connecticut Health Network is Vaccinations for Adults and Children, on Monday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The featured speakers are Dr. Jasmina Krstic, an internist with Wilton Primary and Specialty Care, and Heidi Steller, MSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, patient care director of Maternal/Child Health at Norwalk Hospital and Connecticut’s 2019 CDC Childhood Immunization Champion. Dr. Krstic and Steller will discuss the importance of immunizations (vaccinations) for adults and for children. Wilton Library Trustee Saras Nair, MD, who was previously chairman of the Pathology Department at Norwalk Hospital, will moderate the program and Q&A session.

There is no charge for the program. Registration is recommended. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Senior book discussion

Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11 to noon, for the Senior Center Book Discussion. For this session, participants will be reading So This Is Nebraska, Grasshoppers, and Highway 30, by Ted Kooser, and The Monosyllable, How We Learn, and Hourglass, by Josephine Jacobsen.

This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from September through May, excluding December. Please note: This September session only will be on the third Tuesday, Sept. 17.

For more details, call the center, and to register, call 203-834-6240. The discussion is held at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Gaining quality of life in retirement

For retirees and soon-to-be-retirees, the program, Creating Yourself in Retirement: The Emotional Aspect, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., showcases various options for enhancing the quality of life in retirement. Attendees will learn what to expect in transitioning to retirement and how to successfully navigate this tremendous life change.

Speaker Michael Amoroso, BBA, MBA, has been a retiree for 22 years, previously running his own consulting firm in Manhattan. He is the director of the Greenwich-based nonprofit Utilize Senior Energy or USE which helps jobseekers over 50.

There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

Help for struggling readers

Children are wired to speak, see, and think, but reading must be explicitly taught. Good instruction, rich language experiences, and reading practice help to build the wiring in the brain to support fluent reading and comprehension. In the program, How to Raise a Reader: 10 Tips for Parents of Struggling Readers, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., parents will find out more about the reading brain, how children learn to read, and what makes reading challenging.

Certified Academic Language Therapist Margie Gillis, Ed.D., research affiliate at Haskins Laboratories and president of Literacy How, will discuss what parents can do at home to encourage and motivate their children to engage in reading and provide a list of resources they can explore to support their children’s reading success.

There is no charge. The program is sponsored by the library and SPED*NET Wilton. Registration is recommended.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.