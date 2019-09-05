Library Lines

Artistic change up

A new art exhibition, Silk Painters International — NY Metro Chapter opens at the library on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition features 12 painters whose works will be exclusively in silk.

The artists in this exhibition are Ronda Lanzi (Wilton), Gloria Lanza-Bajo (Brooklyn), Lydia Bang (Palisades Park, N.J.), PJ Cobbs (New York City), Jim Cusmano and Chris Cusmano (Long Valley, N.J.), Calice Fyffe (Catskill, N.Y.), Susan Grant (Califon, N.J.), Linda Parker (Orange, N.J.), Suzanne Punch (New York City), Sissi Siska (Hoboken, N.J.), and Johanna Tiemann (New York City).

There will be more than 50 pieces, some of which are considered wearable art. Most of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Oct. 3.

The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Blood needed

The American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Monday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the library. People interested in donating may contact the Red Cross directly at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org. Donors are reminded to bring positive ID and wear clothing that makes their arms accessible. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Weir Farm artist reception

Alissa Siegal, the Weir Farm artist-in-residence, will be presenting her month’s long work at the library on Monday, Sept, 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Creating something that has energy, life, and motion with inert materials is the driving force behind her art.

The program is made possible by the Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by the library. The exhibition and reception are free. Registration is suggested.

Ivy League decision impacted women

Fifty years ago, Yale University began accepting applications from women for the first time. The landmark decision was a huge step forward for women’s equality in education; however it was not an easy road for the trail-blazing female students. Author Anne Gardiner Perkins visits the library on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., to discuss her new nonfiction, Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant. The book recounts the struggles the pioneering women overcame to be part of the elite, all-male Ivy League institution.

Perkins attended Yale University, where she earned her bachelor of arts in history and was the first woman editor-in-chief of the Yale Daily News. She is also a Rhodes Scholar and completed a bachelor of arts in modern history at Balliol College, Oxford University. She has spent her life in education, from urban high school teacher to state-level policy maker. She received her Ph.D. in higher education at UMass Boston and presented papers on higher education at leading conferences.

A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge and registration is highly recommended. For details, see the library’s registration link. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan.

Book group convenes for fall

The Wilton Library Readers book group begins its fall session on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., with a discussion of Sons and Lovers by D.H. Lawrence. Professional book group leader Susan Boyar facilitates the group. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunches; beverages will be provided by the library. Registration is suggested.

Little kids rock out

Little kids, ages 2-5, accompanied by an adult, have a chance to rock, sway and interact with music when the library provides two different Rockin’ Rhythms programs. Ray, of Jay and Ray, provides the various musical instruments such as percussion, ukuleles, and guitars for renditions of traditional, popular and original music.

The first program is a single Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The second is a multi-week program on Mondays, beginning Sept. 9 through Oct. 28, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. There will be no sessions on Sept. 30 and Oct. 14.

The programs are sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. Registration is required for all of the sessions.

It’s time for story time

While big brothers and sisters have gone off to school, the library’s story times are beginning for the little ones. On Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 12, 2- and 3-year olds can enjoy Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; children ages 4 and 5 have Ready Readers, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 1, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. 1- and 2-year olds have their Wonderful Ones and Twos on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and babies under 12 months can delight in Books for Babies on Sept. 11 through Nov. 13, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursdays are a slightly different offering with Mother Goose on the Loose, Sept. 12 through Nov. 14, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. or 11 to 11:30 a.m. Unlike the story times mentioned above, these two story times have registration through a lottery system. Registration forms are at the Children’s Library desk and must be turned in by Sept. 9 to be part of the lottery. On two Thursdays a month, Sept. 12 and 26, Storybook STEM Series will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. for children in first and second grades. Kids will listen to read-a-loud picture books and follow up with a STEM related craft. Registration is required for the STEM series, which is made possible by the Amadeo Family.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.