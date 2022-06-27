Lamar closes Glastonbury with call for women's rights June 27, 2022 Updated: June 27, 2022 8:16 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year's Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns.
Lamar, 35, ended his new song “Savior” by chanting “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before dropping his microphone and walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday.