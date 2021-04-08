Keri Hilson is basking in her 'manifestation season' GARY GERARD HAMILTON, Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 10:44 a.m.
1 of6 Two-time Grammy nominee Keri Hilson poses for a portrait in Atlanta on March 31, 2021 to promote her upcoming TV movie “Lust: A Deadly Sins Story," premiering Saturday on Lifetime. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This image released by Lifetime shows Keri Hilson, left, and Tobias Truvillion in a scene from "Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story," premiering Saturday, April 10. (Lifetime via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Two-time Grammy nominee Keri Hilson poses for a portrait in Atlanta on March 31, 2021 to promote her upcoming TV movie “Lust: A Deadly Sins Story," premiering Saturday on Lifetime. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Two-time Grammy nominee Keri Hilson poses for a portrait in Atlanta on March 31, 2021 to promote her upcoming TV movie “Lust: A Deadly Sins Story," premiering Saturday on Lifetime. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Keri Hilson is projected to have a busy year, but it doesn’t include releasing new music. The two-time Grammy nominee is preparing for the release of several film projects, and if that surprises you, you’re not alone.
“It took even me by surprise,” said the singer-turned-actor. “I always dreamt of leading a film — never thought that I ever actually would or even feel capable of doing so.”