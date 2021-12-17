Ken Kragen, who helped organize 'We Are the World,' dies Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 6:18 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Singer Harry Belafonte and Ken Kragen display their special awards presented to them in Los Angeles, on Jan. 28, 1986, during the 13th annual American Music Awards for their efforts in the "USA For Africa" project and the hit song "We Are The World." Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died at age 85. Kragen died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family. Reed Saxon Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Quincy Jones and Ken Kragen pose for a photo at an event for the USA for Africa Foundation, on June 9, 1985. Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died at age 85. Kragen died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family. Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85.
Kragen died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family.