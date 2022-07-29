Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month's ruling. The justice's remarks drew more criticism as well as some support.
Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito, 72, spent only a couple of minutes on the subject of abortion, and then only to discuss his foreign critics — an unusual step for a high court justice.