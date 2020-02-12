Judges await Wilton Focus ’20 entries

A panel of three judges will review entries of photographs to FOCUS ’20, the Wilton Arts Council’s 22nd annual photography exhibition, to be held March 7-27, at Wilton Library. Photographers of all ages, including youths, are encouraged to participate.

The judges are Jacqueline Etling, Daryl Hawk and Joyce Seymore.

Etling has been invited to judge the submissions following her winning best of show in last year’s competition. She works in both digital infrared and color photography. In her latest work, she is exploring the night sky, through long exposure astrophotography. Her photos have appeared in numerous gallery and museum exhibitions around the United States.

Returning this year is Wilton photographer Daryl Hawk, who has explored and documented cultures and landscapes in this country and around the world. He is a lecturer, travel writer and workshop instructor whose articles and photographs often appear in magazines and newspapers worldwide. Hawk is a member of the Explorers Club, fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and member of the Professional Photographers Association.

Joining Etling and Hawk will be Joyce Seymore, an artist and photographer whose work has been exhibited nationally and in Rome, Italy, and is in many private collections. She worked for 20 years in the photography departments of several Time Inc. publications, including Time, People, and Money, where she was the photo editor.

Entries to the competition will be judged in three categories: adult (professional and amateur combined), high school students and youth photographers.

Photos may be dropped off at the Wilton Library on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Photos may be created digitally or through the use of traditional film. Photographers may alter the images digitally or through darkroom procedures. Photographers may submit up to two photos.

Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for Best of Show (which is open to all); first through fifth places in the adult division; and first, second and third place in each of the high school and youth divisions. Ribbons will also be presented for honorable mention in each of the divisions.

A reception will be held on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, which is open to the public.

Photographers may download an entry form with all details from the Wilton Arts Council’s website at wiltonarts.org. Questions may be emailed to focuswac@wiltonarts.org or call Beth Schneider at 203-834-9986.