Hunter Biden says he wouldn't repeat work for Ukrainian firm DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 6:28 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Hunter Biden arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Hunter Biden says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn't unethical and didn't amount to a lack of judgment on his part. But he writes in a new book, “Beautiful Things,” that he wouldn't do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File) Win McNamee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, as his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden look on after the president was sworn-in during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds, at left. Hunter Biden says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn't unethical and didn't amount to a lack of judgment on his part. But he writes in a new book, “Beautiful Things,” that he wouldn't do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's son Hunter says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which Republicans tried to turn into a negative during the 2020 presidential campaign, wasn't unethical and didn't represent a lack of judgment on his part.
But the younger Biden wouldn't do it again if given a chance, he says in a new book, citing partisan politics.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE