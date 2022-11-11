Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 ABC\u2019s \u201cThis Week\u201d \u2014 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. __ NBC\u2019s \u201cMeet the Press\u201d \u2014 Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden. __ CBS\u2019 \u201cFace the Nation\u201d \u2014 Dunn; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. ___ CNN\u2019s \u201cState of the Union\u201d \u2014 Pelosi; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, D-Pa. ___ \u201cFox News Sunday\u201d \u2014 Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.