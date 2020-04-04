Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Luana Marques, president of the board of directors of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America; James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

___

CNN's “State of the Union" — Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.

___

“Fox News Sunday" — Adams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.